The Nov. 15 editorial “To catch a killer” ​was spot on as far as the world’s need to learn from the current pandemic to prevent the next one. It identified several concrete steps but omitted one. ​A​ travesty​ occurred​ in ​April​ when President Trump, based on a comment from a far​-​right media outlet​, ​knee​-​jerked and ordered that the National Institutes of Health revoke its funding for a major bat disease study in China that has been looking for the next likely source of an outbreak. The NIH withdrew a highly rated five-year, $3 million grant for a bat disease study f​rom​ ​the expert U.S. zoonotic disease team, the ​EcoHealth Alliance​, because a minor part of their grant included collaborating with a Chinese research institute. 

Mr. Trump’s ​desire to​ punish China led to this ill-informed example of cutting off our nose to spite our face. We will have less predictive knowledge about the next pandemic, and even ​our​ knowledge of the present coronavirus outbreak has suffered because of this grant being tampered with​. The Biden administration should add ​fully ​restoring ​a ​​robust ​cooperative ​zoonotic disease ​research​ program​ with China to its agenda. Both countries will benefit.

Peter T. JenkinsSilver Spring

The writer is senior counsel of 

Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility.

Many thanks to Theresa Vargas for sharing the inspiring story of John O’Mahony and Yaroslav Koporulin [“Amid Trump’s failure, ‘Papa’ died alone,” Metro, Nov. 15].  Although it had a sad ending, the saga of these two beautiful men and their four adorable babies reinforces the adage that the best things in life are free. Their love for each other lives on.

Thanks also to Ms. Vargas for calling out President Trump and his role in this tragedy.  His total lack of leadership and shunning of responsibility continue to hamper the fight against this deadly virus, as the casualties rise to unprecedented levels. Although Koporulin did not die from the novel coronavirus, the pandemic was the cause of his dying alone. So many families have been negatively impacted in so many ways by Mr. Trump’s ineffectiveness and selfishness.

Karen GibbsLusby, Md.