Mr. Trump’s desire to punish China led to this ill-informed example of cutting off our nose to spite our face. We will have less predictive knowledge about the next pandemic, and even our knowledge of the present coronavirus outbreak has suffered because of this grant being tampered with. The Biden administration should add fully restoring a robust cooperative zoonotic disease research program with China to its agenda. Both countries will benefit.
Peter T. Jenkins, Silver Spring
The writer is senior counsel of
Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility.
Many thanks to Theresa Vargas for sharing the inspiring story of John O’Mahony and Yaroslav Koporulin [“Amid Trump’s failure, ‘Papa’ died alone,” Metro, Nov. 15]. Although it had a sad ending, the saga of these two beautiful men and their four adorable babies reinforces the adage that the best things in life are free. Their love for each other lives on.
Thanks also to Ms. Vargas for calling out President Trump and his role in this tragedy. His total lack of leadership and shunning of responsibility continue to hamper the fight against this deadly virus, as the casualties rise to unprecedented levels. Although Koporulin did not die from the novel coronavirus, the pandemic was the cause of his dying alone. So many families have been negatively impacted in so many ways by Mr. Trump’s ineffectiveness and selfishness.
Karen Gibbs, Lusby, Md.