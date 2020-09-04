Some Americans believe they have the freedom to protest and express an opinion. Vigilantes across the country continue to challenge that freedom and instead incite violence. In Minnesota, the police arrested two men who had Molotov cocktails. They were not members of the protest. Later, in Las Vegas, the police identified white “boogaloo” extremists who admitted they were there to incite violence at Black Lives Matter protests. The “umbrella man” in Minneapolis destroyed property by smashing windows at protests. He was a White man connected to the Aryan Cowboys. In Kenosha, Wis., Kyle Rittenhouse was proud of allegedly publicly killing people he did not agree with. Vigilante convoys rolled into Portland, Ore., carrying signs supporting Mr. Trump, and then-presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway stated publicly that encouraging violence was good for the Trump reelection.