Instead, we need a more comprehensive approach to reducing homicides. Cost-effective prevention efforts, such as job training and summer jobs for youths, must be ramped up and brought to scale, with mental health professionals playing a greater role in ensuring community safety. Promising new approaches that teach young men how to avoid violence, such as Chicago’s Becoming a Man, should be further explored and implemented.
And there is no substitute for effective policing in reducing violence. Reform efforts, not defunding, must curb excessive use of force while encouraging proven models such as “community policing.”
Harry J. Holzer, Chevy Chase