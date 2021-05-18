The May 12 editorial “A bloody weekend” correctly noted the large and disturbing recent uptick in gun violence; this is especially true of homicides, which take a terrible toll on urban residents — and especially communities of color. As the editorial also noted, sensible regulations of guns would no doubt help reduce such violence over time. Still, given the massive number of guns already in circulation, the short-term effects of such regulations would be modest.

Instead, we need a more comprehensive approach to reducing homicides. Cost-effective prevention efforts, such as job training and summer jobs for youths, must be ramped up and brought to scale, with mental health professionals playing a greater role in ensuring community safety. Promising new approaches that teach young men how to avoid violence, such as Chicago’s Becoming a Man, should be further explored and implemented.

And there is no substitute for effective policing in reducing violence. Reform efforts, not defunding, must curb excessive use of force while encouraging proven models such as “community policing.”

Harry J. Holzer, Chevy Chase