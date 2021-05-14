The May 1 editorial “Mr. Biden should press Morocco” referred to the months-long detentions of Soulaiman Raissouni and Omar Radi on trumped-up charges. I deplore the continued incarceration of both journalists. Mr. Raissouni is on a hunger strike and is in fragile physical condition. Mr. Raissouni and Mr. Radi are respected journalists who have not violated Morocco’s laws. Their true offense is probably their investigations into high-level corruption. Morocco is not unique in abusing its own laws governing the press and social media, but it is a close ally of the United States and, more important, fully capable of setting norms of the rule of law uncommon in much of the Arab world.

I write as a longtime observer of Moroccan politics and a friend of this remarkable country. Its political system — under both Hassan II and his son, Mohammed VI — has an inherent pluralism and liberalism that sets it apart. The repression of journalists diminishes its stature and detracts from its role as a beacon for its region. Morocco has the inherent strength to respect its citizens’ rights and to apply its laws scrupulously. The just treatment of Mr. Raissouni and Mr. Radi would testify to that.   

John Waterbury, Princeton, N.J.