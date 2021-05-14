I write as a longtime observer of Moroccan politics and a friend of this remarkable country. Its political system — under both Hassan II and his son, Mohammed VI — has an inherent pluralism and liberalism that sets it apart. The repression of journalists diminishes its stature and detracts from its role as a beacon for its region. Morocco has the inherent strength to respect its citizens’ rights and to apply its laws scrupulously. The just treatment of Mr. Raissouni and Mr. Radi would testify to that.
John Waterbury, Princeton, N.J.