Party beliefs, principles and actions change over time. Today’s GOP in no way resembles the party of Abraham Lincoln, Thaddeus Stevens, Theodore Roosevelt and Dwight D. Eisenhower. It actually more resembles the party of Jefferson — the party of states’ rights, segregation and disenfranchisement. And today’s Democratic Party more closely resembles the party of Reconstruction and progressivism that passed the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments.
By Lincoln and Roosevelt’s standard, today’s GOP “stalwarts” are the true RINOs. Perhaps historians will need a new name for them.
Barry Lurie , Bala Cynwyd, Pa.