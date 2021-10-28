Dana Milbank’s excellent Oct. 21 Washington Sketch column on who the real RINOs are, “Trump and his herd are the real RINOs,” got me thinking. Historians call the party of Thomas Jefferson and James Madison Democratic-Republicans. In fact, they called themselves the Republican Party, but because their party morphed into the Democratic Party, this is an attempt to avoid confusing them with today’s Republican Party. 

Party beliefs, principles and actions change over time. Today’s GOP in no way resembles the party of Abraham Lincoln, Thaddeus Stevens, Theodore Roosevelt and Dwight D. Eisenhower. It actually more resembles the party of Jefferson — the party of states’ rights, segregation and disenfranchisement. And today’s Democratic Party more closely resembles the party of Reconstruction and progressivism that passed the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments. 

By Lincoln and Roosevelt’s standard, today’s GOP “stalwarts” are the true RINOs. Perhaps historians will need a new name for them. 

Barry Lurie , Bala Cynwyd, Pa.