Current preregistration is akin to playing the lottery and hoping for the best. Why not use information that already exists through state-issued driver’s license and identification cards as a starting point to microsegment the population and assign people in advance a date, time and location for their vaccine provided at a state-run vaccination center? Confirmation of their appointment can be issued through Eventbrite, which is being used by other states. That would remove the anxiety of people not knowing when they can get the vaccine and lessen instances of people driving for hours, only to be turned away.
We are treating a 2021 problem with a 1981 solution.
Chris Pabon, Silver Spring