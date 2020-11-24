It’s time we move past the “politicians-only” approach to lawmaking. Senators are elected officials; they should be held to the highest standard possible, and it seems logical that the press should adhere to the obligation to hold politicians accountable. Yet, this alone creates personal motivations for said senators to oppose the press and social media.
Admittedly, technical experts are often brought in to testify, but, nonetheless, being an elected official inherently means you’ll have rough moments with the media. The senators weren’t representing the people during the Nov. 17 hearing; they were fighting for themselves and for their parties.
Sumanth Ratna, Centreville