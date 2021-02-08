Steven Pearlstein suggested that Democrats not go it alone on the coronavirus relief bill [“Fight over aid package is as much about optics as necessity,” Economy & Business, Feb. 4]. I am not sure if he can remember the glee with which then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he was going to do everything in his power to make sure Barack Obama’s presidency failed in the first term. Or does Mr. Pearlstein know something that we regular voters don’t about the impetus for this Republican Party to increase the minimum wage from last-century standards, finally, or any other relief offered in this package? 

No, sadly it is time to solve some huge problems left over from the previous administration’s failure to act in the face of the devastation to our economy during the global pandemic. If they couldn’t work together in bipartisan ways at what has amounted to worse death tolls than any war we’ve been in, I have zero faith that members of Congress will act now in that idealistic fashion. Remember, 2022 is right around the corner, but this voter wants to see positive forward movement now to stop the demise of so many people’s personal economies. 

Mary Melley Blissard, Leesburg