No, sadly it is time to solve some huge problems left over from the previous administration’s failure to act in the face of the devastation to our economy during the global pandemic. If they couldn’t work together in bipartisan ways at what has amounted to worse death tolls than any war we’ve been in, I have zero faith that members of Congress will act now in that idealistic fashion. Remember, 2022 is right around the corner, but this voter wants to see positive forward movement now to stop the demise of so many people’s personal economies.
Mary Melley Blissard, Leesburg