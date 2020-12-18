Regarding the Dec. 15 front-page article “Electoral college makes Biden’s win official”:

President-elect Joe Biden’s speech to the nation after the last votes were counted in the electoral college combined the hopes of a unifier with a stern lecture to those who would upend the rule of law and civility and replace it with the cult of personality in our elections.

That Mr. Biden delivered this speech was itself a testament to the pathetic and harsh reality that this historic election, which has passed so many tests of legitimacy and yet had to again be validated. For the far too many loyalists still stubbornly clinging to the fiction of a Trump victory, and to those in Mr. Biden’s own party who may question his resolve, this was a statement of a new beginning.

On the same day as the first coronavirus vaccinations in the United States and the definitive proceedings in the election process, the president-elect, unlike his beleaguered predecessor, seized the opportunity to define his intention to confront the dual challenges of public health and the divisions in our politics, hopefully signaling the high-water mark of both tragedies.

Roger Hirschberg, Bondville, Vt.