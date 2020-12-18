That Mr. Biden delivered this speech was itself a testament to the pathetic and harsh reality that this historic election, which has passed so many tests of legitimacy and yet had to again be validated. For the far too many loyalists still stubbornly clinging to the fiction of a Trump victory, and to those in Mr. Biden’s own party who may question his resolve, this was a statement of a new beginning.
On the same day as the first coronavirus vaccinations in the United States and the definitive proceedings in the election process, the president-elect, unlike his beleaguered predecessor, seized the opportunity to define his intention to confront the dual challenges of public health and the divisions in our politics, hopefully signaling the high-water mark of both tragedies.
Roger Hirschberg, Bondville, Vt.