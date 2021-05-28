It’s impossible to imagine that we two can talk about science/Anthony S. Fauci, vaccinations, evangelism, cancel culture and global warming. What started as a Trump debate a year ago has morphed into an untenable issue today.
What would Mr. Abernathy suggest about this Socratic enormity?
Deni Foster, Berwyn Heights
Gary Abernathy’s “simple fix” is conversations between people with “different viewpoints.” Ah, if only it were so simple. But the problem we face now is not different viewpoints but different realities, only one of which is actually real. When one person lives in a world in which climate change is a hoax, Donald Trump is really still president, NASA is raising sex slaves on Mars for Democrats who secretly rule the world and Jewish space lasers start fires in California, it is extremely hard for anyone who lives in the real world to have any kind of conversation with them.
In fact, if you ask me, characterizing these different realities as merely different viewpoints masks the real problem, which is the massive and ongoing disinformation campaign spreading and reinforcing the craziness. As long as that infection persists, no amount of conversation is going to bridge the gap.
What we really need is to tackle that disinformation head on. I don’t know how we do that, but if we cannot contain it, I fear for our democracy. As Daniel Patrick Moynihan said, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own facts.” The American experiment relies on that being true.
Randy Maddox, Alexandria