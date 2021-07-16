The July 8 news article “British court to hear U.S. appeal on Assange extradition,” reported on the decision to allow the United States to appeal some (but not all) of the grounds on which the British court has denied its request to extradite Julian Assange to the United States. But the article completely mischaracterized Mr. Assange. 

Rather than referring to Mr. Assange as a journalist, which he is, or even less controversially simply as a publisher, which he undoubtedly is, the article referred to him as a publisher and “hacktivist.” A “hacktivist” is a person who illegally hacks into computers to make a political statement or advance political ends. Mr. Assange does no such thing, nor has he even been accused of being a “hacktivist.” 

Mr. Assange is an award-winning journalist who has exposed serious wrongdoing, including war crimes. He is controversial and is not a typical journalist. But he is a publisher of truthful, newsworthy information, which is the very definition of a journalist. Regardless of whether or not The Post wants to accept that he is a journalist, what The Post cannot do responsibly is characterize him as a “hacktivist.” This utterly inaccurate description is worse than doing the government’s bidding by presuming him guilty of a computer crime the government has not proved and which he denies.

Barry J. PollackWashington

The writer is a lawyer representing Julian Assange.