Rather than referring to Mr. Assange as a journalist, which he is, or even less controversially simply as a publisher, which he undoubtedly is, the article referred to him as a publisher and “hacktivist.” A “hacktivist” is a person who illegally hacks into computers to make a political statement or advance political ends. Mr. Assange does no such thing, nor has he even been accused of being a “hacktivist.”
Mr. Assange is an award-winning journalist who has exposed serious wrongdoing, including war crimes. He is controversial and is not a typical journalist. But he is a publisher of truthful, newsworthy information, which is the very definition of a journalist. Regardless of whether or not The Post wants to accept that he is a journalist, what The Post cannot do responsibly is characterize him as a “hacktivist.” This utterly inaccurate description is worse than doing the government’s bidding by presuming him guilty of a computer crime the government has not proved and which he denies.
Barry J. Pollack, Washington
The writer is a lawyer representing Julian Assange.