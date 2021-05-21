I ran the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for nearly six years during the Obama administration and worked with Mr. Beaudreau extensively. He is thoughtful, compassionate, kind, insightful and completely dedicated to the rule of law. We dealt with some of the gnarliest wildlife conservation issues in my nearly 40-year career, and with Mr. Beaudreau’s help, stared down Shell Oil in the Chukchi Sea, coal companies carving off the tops of mountains in the Appalachians and even an Environmental Protection Agency that wanted to make it too easy for power plants to discharge cooling waters that would harm endangered species. Mr. Beaudreau is the kind of experienced and public-minded person we need in government.
Daniel M. Ashe, Silver Spring
The writer is president and chief
executive of the Association of
Zoos and Aquariums.