In his Feb. 12 op-ed, “An antidote to Chinese ambition,” David Ignatius said the U.S. reaction to Japan’s trade competition was to impose protectionist tariffs that harmed consumers and that President Biden’s new proposals to promote a competitive U.S. technology sector to meet China’s challenge is more sensible.
As an architect of U.S. policy on trade with Japan in the 1980s and the author of a new book, “The World Turned Upside Down,” on competition with China, I object. In the case of Japan, the Reagan administration negotiated a long-overdue revaluation of the Japanese yen, established the industry-government joint venture Sematech to stimulate the technological advance of the U.S. semiconductor and semiconductor equipment industries and spurred faster development of the Internet. At the time, Mr. Ignatius criticized this as an industrial policy of government picking winners and losers. Like other doctrinaire free-traders, he is now more willing to accept a Biden industrial policy because China, Germany, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore have all proved how well it works.