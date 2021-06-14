By wisely updating the immediate mission of the G-7 and Atlantic alliance to focus on climate, cybersecurity and covid-19, the Biden administration clearly is establishing an agenda for unity to address challenges that all members can agree on. Beginning with his promise to deliver vaccine doses, the president is setting the tone for renewed U.S. leadership and cooperation and reaffirming historical commitments normally seen in wartime.
Hopefully, this first post-Trump era presidential European trip will go a long way in convincing our allies that the United States is determined to reassert its leadership. The challenge will be to reverse the previous administration’s radical and ill-advised divergence from the highly successful postwar relationship that worked well for decades.
Roger Hirschberg, Bondville, Vt.