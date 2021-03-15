China’s aspirations to assert geopolitical influence in the region are clear. The Arctic contains vast untapped resource reserves, including oil, natural gas and the critical minerals needed to manufacture tech products and batteries. China’s strategy has been to use scientific research to expand its presence in the region, which could lead to increased military activity in the Arctic. In fact, China and Russia have conducted joint military operations in the region in the past.
As energy secretary, I initiated the formation of a new Arctic Energy Office within the Department of Energy dedicated primarily to scientific research, but also to ensure a permanent U.S. presence in the region to monitor the activity of hegemonic powers such as China.
President Biden’s team should make clear to the Chinese delegation that the Arctic is not going to become their playground for resource extraction and military adventurism, and that we will stand firm in ensuring our national interests in the region are protected.
Dan Brouillette, Upper Marlboro