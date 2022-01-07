It is time for the Biden administration to cross the aisle. Politics is often called “the art of the possible.” Because Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) find it impossible to sign on to the White House initiatives, the Biden administration should commence discussions with moderate Republicans regarding which reforms are acceptable to them. Possibly, an agreement can be reached with some of five Republican senators who have announced their retirements: Roy Blunt (Mo.), Richard Burr (N.C.), Rob Portman (Ohio), Richard C. Shelby (Ala.) and Patrick J. Toomey (Pa.). It is way past time for the White House to begin negotiations with them to see what parts of the Biden program they might support as a parting gift to the American people.