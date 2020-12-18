There has been a harmful shift in public discourse over the past four years. Mr. Trump has attempted to push an agenda that blames foreigners for this country’s shortcomings.
This summer, when Mr. Trump insisted that international students whose programs were virtual because of the coronavirus have their visas stripped from them, I heard people repeat Mr. Trump’s talking points. I feared for my own safety in this country.
Mr. Biden must address how this current immigration system does not recognize the contributions immigrants make to the United States. He must directly tackle the rise in xenophobia as a result of Mr. Trump’s presidency.
Lavina Sabnani, Washington