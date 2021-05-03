Almost 50 percent of voters voted for Mr. Trump. If Mr. Biden had given Mr. Trump credit for Warp Speed, the rest of his speech would have been much more widely accepted. Mr. Biden did a great job when he looked the American people in the eye and said we can win the battle against China and Russia if we work together and not against each other. He did this really well with emotion and sincerity, and he is right. Maybe he wanted to give Mr. Trump credit but was talked out of it by people who don’t realize that most people want the parties to work together. Mr. Biden could have led this charge.