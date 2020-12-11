President Trump is hastily lengthening the already difficult citizenship test, which has implications for the United States and its world standing. What can only be perceived as a thinly veiled attempt to further “tighten” border security is, in fact, a measure that is not only useless but also deeply harmful. Mr. Trump is still attempting to make immigration, documented or not, into the United States exponentially more difficult through lengthening the test and attempting to slap on the additional 50 miles of “the wall” on the Mexico border.
My hope is that the Biden administration repeals these acts upon assuming office, stops the colossal waste of resources on the border with Mexico through wall-building, and either leaves the test as it was previously or simplifies it. No one should be further penalized for going through legal channels to enter what can still be a great nation.
Maya Holder, Washington