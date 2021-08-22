Mr. Biden’s plan is not reckless; it’s a long-overdue investment in our country. In stark contrast is the viciously reckless Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), passed in December 2017, with only Republicans voting yes. Since January 2018, the TCJA has decreased federal revenue by tens of billions of dollars (with billions going to corporations by allowing them to avoid taxes), decreased funding for programs important to regular Americans and expanded our total national debt by trillions.
Mr. Biden’s plan is needed to eliminate the abuses inflicted by congressional Republicans’ passage and President Donald Trump’s signing of the TCJA.
Michele Limoges Motsko,
Saluda, Va.