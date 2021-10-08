Mr. Trump withdrew the United States from the Washington-inspired Trans-Pacific Partnership, a regional trading device to contain China’s growing economic clout in Asia. This decision was probably the biggest U.S. trade policy mistake in recent decades. Luckily, under Japanese leadership, the TPP survived under a new initialism, CPTPP. Last month, Beijing applied for CPTPP membership; Mr. Biden has not shown any inclination to rejoin the trade pact.
Mr. Biden has sustained Mr. Trump’s disastrous tariff war against Beijing by keeping in place all “punitive” import tariffs, which have imposed an annual hidden tax of $620 on each American household through higher consumer prices. Meanwhile, the trade deficit with China kept growing this year.
If this is an “admirable” China policy, what is a failed policy?
Istvan Dobozi, Sarasota, Fla.
The writer is former lead economist
of the World Bank.