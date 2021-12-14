President Biden ordered federal buildings to become much more energy-efficient [“Biden wants federal government carbon neutral by 2050,” news, Dec. 9]. The General Services Administration will have the lead, and it should start at home. Part of its headquarters at 18th and F streets NW was renovated years ago, but about 40 percent of the building still has the original 1917 windows and hundreds of window air conditioners. Renovating the rest of its own building will quickly pay for itself in energy efficiency.