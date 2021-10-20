Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) “has expressed fierce opposition” to the Biden administration’s Clean Electricity Performance Program. This program would go a long way toward achieving President Biden’s goals on climate change. Mr. Manchin’s hypocrisy is now exposed. For months, he has put on the mantle of a moderate Democrat who opposed the $3.5 trillion price of the current administration’s Build Back Better agenda. However, it is now plain for all to see he wants to protect the coal industry in his state, despite that coal is the dinosaur of the fossil fuel industry.