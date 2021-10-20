As a premier energy source having an insatiable demand, hydrocarbon fuel will remain an essential part of the portfolio. Respective increases in hydrocarbon fuel price can offset whatever decreases in production are made. Meanwhile, industrial consumers and the general public can learn to be more efficient. Thus, the same cash flows are maintained. The hydrocarbon fuel industry or anybody else should have no objection to that.
Robert Stumm, Hampton, Va.
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) “has expressed fierce opposition” to the Biden administration’s Clean Electricity Performance Program. This program would go a long way toward achieving President Biden’s goals on climate change. Mr. Manchin’s hypocrisy is now exposed. For months, he has put on the mantle of a moderate Democrat who opposed the $3.5 trillion price of the current administration’s Build Back Better agenda. However, it is now plain for all to see he wants to protect the coal industry in his state, despite that coal is the dinosaur of the fossil fuel industry.
Coal is cheap, apparently abundant and a significant source of income for West Virginia. It is also dangerous to mine. Although accidents, especially fatal accidents, have been on the decline, coal miners continue to face horrible diseases including black lung, silicosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer. The burning of coal emits toxins including mercury, lead, arsenic and carbon dioxide, which also adversely affects global warming.
Mr. Manchin would have the United States delay or end any programs that would improve West Virginia’s and the entire country’s environment, and people’s health, and prevent a climate disaster. His true colors are exposed: He’d sacrifice his constituents’ health and longevity in favor of the cash cow West Virginia coal mining is for the state and like-minded politicians.
Michael J. Tischio, Carolina Shores, N.C.