Having conceded that “the bulk of the constitutional scholarship says that it’s not likely to pass constitutional muster,” Mr. Biden outrageously cited it as a way of stalling: “By the time it gets litigated it will probably give some additional time.” What contempt for law!
It is particularly dangerous to permit the government to invent new legal authority barbed with criminal penalties of $100,000 fines plus a year in jail for landlords who attempt to reclaim what is theirs, even from a purposeful deadbeat.
Small landlords across the country are being expropriated. At what point should we stop assuming that this is merely an incidental and unintended effect of the eviction moratorium?
Walter Olson, Washington
The writer is a senior fellow
at the Cato Institute.