Regarding the Oct. 29 front-page news article “Biden unveils revised spending plan”:

In evaluating the agreement to provide “only” $1.75 trillion of programs to help ordinary Americans — including a blueprint to “merely” overhaul the country’s health-care, climate, education and tax laws — progressives, the media and, thus, the voters think this proves that President Biden is a weak and ineffectual president.

Mr. Biden passed $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief.

Mr. Biden got a bipartisan deal on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Just talking about one for four years allowed President Donald Trump to be acclaimed as a working man’s hero, having “made America great again,” despite totally failing to pass it or even try.

Because Mr. Biden’s initial proposal was nearly twice $1.75 trillion, and because he proposed far more progressive measures than his progressive detractors could have imagined, the agreement on “only” $1.75 trillion in help for ordinary Americans has caused him to be dismissed. 

In less than a year, he got passed or agreement to pass about $5 trillion in relief for ordinary Americans and in building our infrastructure, a legislative achievement unrivaled since the Great Society.

James Kelly, Ellicott City