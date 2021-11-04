Mr. Biden passed $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief.
Mr. Biden got a bipartisan deal on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Just talking about one for four years allowed President Donald Trump to be acclaimed as a working man’s hero, having “made America great again,” despite totally failing to pass it or even try.
Because Mr. Biden’s initial proposal was nearly twice $1.75 trillion, and because he proposed far more progressive measures than his progressive detractors could have imagined, the agreement on “only” $1.75 trillion in help for ordinary Americans has caused him to be dismissed.
In less than a year, he got passed or agreement to pass about $5 trillion in relief for ordinary Americans and in building our infrastructure, a legislative achievement unrivaled since the Great Society.
James Kelly, Ellicott City