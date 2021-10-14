Mr. Chappelle’s comments have the same ring. He quite reasonably expresses outrage about the widespread killing of Black men but refuses to acknowledge that gay and trans people have long been the targets of brutal, not rarely fatal, hate crimes.
Talking about “fear of hurting a trans person’s feelings” when people are being killed for who they are is a very strong echo of similar complaints of having to be “politically correct” as Black men and women are being gunned down on our streets.
Mr. Chappelle’s blind spot does not seem like hypocrisy to me. It illustrates how easy it is for a person in a position of privilege to coast along in blissful ignorance. If something is not happening to me, it is very easy to think that it is not happening. And someone else’s pain just doesn’t hurt that much.
I don’t mean to lambaste Mr. Chappelle but to point out how one dismissal of injustice resembles another. It is really easy for people to slip into insensitivity. I hope that one day we can help each other out of that with empathy and without too much shaming, even when some among us make comments that make them appear to be racist/homophobic/transphobic jerks.
Sarah Hammack, Bethesda