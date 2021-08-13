Mr. Cuomo still needs to be held accountable for his actions that resulted in several thousand nursing home deaths from the coronavirus. There is also the use of state employees on the taxpayers’ dime and time assisting in ghostwriting his book, for which he was paid more than $5 million.
Larry Penner, New York
Calling someone “sweetheart” or “darling” is just condescending and annoying. I am older than New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D). His defense that the “line” has been redrawn, and he somehow didn’t know it was inappropriate to put his hands on a woman, is ridiculous. Even back in the 1950s and 1960s, the “line” was the same. Women knew it for what it was. We just didn’t have names for it.
Kathy Viney, Silver Spring