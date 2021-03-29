Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution lists the powers and functions of Congress. No. 7 of the 18 entries is “To establish Post Offices and post Roads.”
Congress delegated broad authority to the postmaster general and insulated him from accountability, and now we see the result. It is time for Congress to take back the post office, which means that Mr. Bloom and Mr. DeJoy must go. Congress needs to recognize that operating the Postal Service as a public service is not an option; it is a constitutional duty.
This is a service on which millions of people and businesses continue to rely and that needs to serve them. Timely delivery of first-class mail is an inconvenience to Mr. DeJoy, but it is a necessity to the public. If that means subsidizing the service from general revenue, so be it. Why should the mail be treated differently from other functions the Constitution gives to Congress?
Jack Hirsch, Silver Spring