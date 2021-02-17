The Feb. 13 news article “DeJoy’s USPS plan would slow mail, raise rates” made my heart fall. The abuse and neglect of the U.S. Postal Service border on being impossible to understand.  

Until recently, it was the one U.S. government entity that every American — and many people in foreign countries — could identify as essential, well managed and wondrously efficient. That is, it was until last year, when Louis DeJoy decided to tinker. Now the USPS is slated to be a business, not a service, and to “pay its way” as it limps along attempting to do its job for Americans and for the world. Until Mr. DeJoy was involved, I could send a card, letter or package and know that it would arrive in a reasonable time or sooner. Now I am still receiving Christmas cards, and packages are days, even weeks, late. My friends in Europe are puzzled, as am I: How could the on-time performance of this amazing service slip so quickly? 

We are now, or soon to be, in the ranks of postal services in less fortunate countries, along with the high rates that Mr. DeJoy threatens. I am hoping that someone with dedication to service can assume the postmaster general role, someone who understands and appreciates how much the USPS means to Americans and to our prestige in the world.

John F. Coates, Washington

Because his expressed mission is “fixing problems that are preventing the Postal Service from meeting the American people’s expectations for reliability,” I suggest the governing board sack Postmaster General Louis DeJoy immediately. He is hardly meeting our expectations of reliability, because it is under his watch that I continue to wait for first-class mail to reach me that was verifiably sent in December, including income checks and prescriptions. The USPS has a dedicated staff; it deserves someone better than a political hack.

Robert J. PelrineArnold