We are now, or soon to be, in the ranks of postal services in less fortunate countries, along with the high rates that Mr. DeJoy threatens. I am hoping that someone with dedication to service can assume the postmaster general role, someone who understands and appreciates how much the USPS means to Americans and to our prestige in the world.
John F. Coates, Washington
Because his expressed mission is “fixing problems that are preventing the Postal Service from meeting the American people’s expectations for reliability,” I suggest the governing board sack Postmaster General Louis DeJoy immediately. He is hardly meeting our expectations of reliability, because it is under his watch that I continue to wait for first-class mail to reach me that was verifiably sent in December, including income checks and prescriptions. The USPS has a dedicated staff; it deserves someone better than a political hack.
Robert J. Pelrine, Arnold