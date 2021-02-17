Until recently, it was the one U.S. government entity that every American — and many people in foreign countries — could identify as essential, well managed and wondrously efficient. That is, it was until last year, when Louis DeJoy decided to tinker. Now the USPS is slated to be a business, not a service, and to “pay its way” as it limps along attempting to do its job for Americans and for the world. Until Mr. DeJoy was involved, I could send a card, letter or package and know that it would arrive in a reasonable time or sooner. Now I am still receiving Christmas cards, and packages are days, even weeks, late. My friends in Europe are puzzled, as am I: How could the on-time performance of this amazing service slip so quickly?