I agree with Eugene Robinson’s Dec. 17 op-ed, “A better pick for Time’s Person of the Year,” in which he suggested that U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman should have been the Time magazine Person of the Year. Our nation has a long history of people who do extraordinary things during challenging times. Officer Goodman not only possibly saved lives on Jan. 6, but his composure during the most difficult of times helped the situation from becoming far worse. Officer Goodman is an American hero, and there is considerable merit to naming him Person of the Year.