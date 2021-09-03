Mr. Parker said that she and “millions of other Americans” hope Mr. Graham will soon “slip the bonds of servitude” and return as himself to a country in need of “authentic leadership.” Don’t hold your breath, Ms. Parker. Mr. Graham remained silent when Mr. Trump reportedly called the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), who spent years in captivity after his plane was shot down in the Vietnam War, a loser. Mr. Graham supported Mr. Trump during his two impeachment trials and made questionable calls to state officials about how the votes were tallied. Mr. Graham gave credence to Mr. Trump’s “massive voter fraud” claim; Mr. Trump used the “big lie” to incite his followers to storm the U.S. Capitol and in an attempt to prevent the certification of electoral votes by Congress.
Mr. Graham has remained silent about or supported the man whose presidency weakened our democracy and rule of law and failed to provide leadership in the struggle to contain the coronavirus in a pandemic that would take the lives of more than 600,000 Americans in little more than a year.
Mr. Graham will be remembered as one of the biggest hypocrites ever to serve in the Senate. He never has and never will provide the “authentic leadership” that Ms. Parker desires.
Robert Litman, Washington