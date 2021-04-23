I wasn’t expecting a response. My generation has been battered and bruised with adults telling us all the time that we need to pick one path and stop rallying and protesting. Gregorian wasn’t like that. He knew the power of advocating for what you care about.
Much to my surprise, Gregorian responded. He told me we live in a world where people will doubt you and want to limit you, but you just have to keep going.
His main piece of advice? If I thought chess was going to change the world, I needed to be screaming it from the rooftops. I needed to be the advocate that it hadn’t had yet. I needed to do what he did for the public library: be its friend through thick and thin.
I learned from Gregorian that challenges should be irresistible. He took a library on the brink of devastation and transformed it into a place of literacy, arts and community empowerment. What was my challenge? What would be the thing I woke up every morning ready to fight for?
I shouldn’t have been surprised by his willingness to connect because he stressed being kind to strangers. We all need to be a little like Gregorian: Spread kindness. Be encouraging. Always fight for what you believe in.
Ashley Lynn Priore, Pittsburgh