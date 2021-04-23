Regarding the April 17 obituary for Vartan Gregorian, “Iranian-born bibliophile became the savior of the New York Public Library”:

Last summer, I gained the courage to email the steward of Andrew Carnegie’s legacy and the 12th president of the Carnegie Corp.: Vartan Gregorian. I asked how he was able to advance in so many fields while still remaining true to his first love: education. Gregorian was an academic turned educator who saved the New York Public Library and revived the reputation of libraries everywhere.

I wasn’t expecting a response. My generation has been battered and bruised with adults telling us all the time that we need to pick one path and stop rallying and protesting. Gregorian wasn’t like that. He knew the power of advocating for what you care about.

Much to my surprise, Gregorian responded. He told me we live in a world where people will doubt you and want to limit you, but you just have to keep going.

His main piece of advice? If I thought chess was going to change the world, I needed to be screaming it from the rooftops. I needed to be the advocate that it hadn’t had yet. I needed to do what he did for the public library: be its friend through thick and thin.

I learned from Gregorian that challenges should be irresistible. He took a library on the brink of devastation and transformed it into a place of literacy, arts and community empowerment. What was my challenge? What would be the thing I woke up every morning ready to fight for?

I shouldn’t have been surprised by his willingness to connect because he stressed being kind to strangers. We all need to be a little like Gregorian: Spread kindness. Be encouraging. Always fight for what you believe in.

Ashley Lynn Priore, Pittsburgh