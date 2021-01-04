Jack Fenn, Ghent, N.Y.
When Congress meets Wednesday to certify the results of the electoral college, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) plans to champion President Trump’s false claims that voter fraud cost him the 2020 presidential election. In supporting Mr. Trump’s baseless claim, Mr. Hawley is again demonstrating his credulous support for all things Trump.
Mr. Hawley offered no evidence to support why he plans to object to certifying the electoral college results, but then evidence does not seem to factor into Mr. Hawley’s slavish devotion to Mr. Trump. Earlier in 2020, Mr. Hawley was presented with detailed evidence by the House impeachment managers of Mr. Trump’s misconduct in office with regard to Ukraine and related matters. But Mr. Trump said everything was “perfect,” and Mr. Hawley was happy to ignore the evidence and vote to acquit.
Mr. Hawley will never be included in a book on profiles in moral and political courage, but he may get a chapter in a book on profiles in abject subjugation to America’s first — and hopefully last — president who tried to overthrow a free and fair presidential election.
Ken Brill, Bethesda