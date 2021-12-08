The widespread praise we now hear rising up from all corners of society is reason enough to promote the life and legacy of Mr. Hiatt. Let’s not allow him or his work to melt into the pages of time and become a footnote in The Post’s editorial alumnus list, but rather recognize his contribution to quietly and courageously contribute course and correction to The Post’s enlightening and educational editorial pages. Can we propose to the Pulitzer committee that a prize be awarded posthumously to this captain of copy and soldier of solidarity for unceremoniously slogging through numerous wars of words with unperturbable equanimity? This is the stuff of heroes. A Pulitzer would be most appropriate and unquestionably well deserved.
Mark Koenig, Bethesda
The editorial and obituary said it so well. Fred Hiatt was a great contributor, and his death is a great loss.
A sad day.
David Michels, Encino, Calif.
Fred Hiatt’s columns were must-reads for me: clear, analytical, fact-driven and free of pontification and hyperbolic language. His insights and voice will be greatly missed.
Steven Findlay, Barnesville
I was shocked and profoundly saddened to learn that Fred Hiatt died. We had quite a number of exchanges over many years. Sometimes we disagreed; often we agreed.
He was always a voice for freedom of the press, high standards for the profession and democracy for the world. All who knew him will be inspired to carry the torch for the values, ideals and sense of honor he always stood for. He will be deeply missed.
Brent Budowsky, Washington
The writer is a columnist for the Hill.