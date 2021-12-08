When captains pilot their ships through stormy or treacherous waters and safely deliver passengers and cargo at their destination, what is generally remembered about that voyage is its successful completion. Hardly remarkable. And when soldiers on distant battlefields are thrust into the breach between danger and the safety of their comrades, they instinctively act to protect and defend their brothers and sisters in arms. Even if it means covering a live grenade with their own bodies, they know in their heart at that split second that it is the right thing to do and persevere with quiet confidence. So it must have been with Mr. Hiatt and his editorial body of work.