In Maryland, gerrymandering has historically aided Democrats. In other states, it has historically aided Republicans. We need federal reform to eliminate political gerrymandering from all states.
After reading the Nov. 6 Metro article “Hogan lambastes redistricting process,” I contacted Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) office. I requested that he reach out to his Republican colleagues in the U.S. Senate and ask them to allow a discussion on the Freedom to Vote Act. I received a formal reply that stated the matter does not “fall within the jurisdiction or responsibility of the State of Maryland.” In the Post article, the governor twice complained about Maryland Democrats “rigging the system.”
Mr. Hogan should either stop complaining about political gerrymandering in Maryland or he should push his fellow Republicans to debate the merits of the Freedom to Vote Act.
Colleen A. Fenlon-White,
Gaithersburg