Mr. Hogan, repeatedly referred to in media reports as a “different” Republican, has now shown his true colors. He has 100 percent adopted the GOP narrative that providing financial help to gig workers is coddling them and making life so easy that they would rather be on the dole than do actual work.
Crying, complaining businesses are apparently immune to the logic that if they offered a living hourly wage, their hiring problems would fade away.
This support ends on July 3, the day before Independence Day. Fortunately, I am fluent in subtext. So, as a public service, here is my translation:
July 3: Tough luck, you 15,000. I have determined you need my help in learning the value of work. Also, I want the GOP base to love me in case I run for the presidency in 2024.
July 4: Blah blah blah, Democracy!
Susan R. Paisner, Silver Spring