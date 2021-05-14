The definition of pardon is “the action of forgiving or being forgiven for an error or offense.” What do these 34 people have to be forgiven for? Being Black in a country that considered them three-fifths of a person? For being considered someone’s property? For being in the wrong place at the wrong time? For getting convicted of crimes they did not commit?
This is tone-deaf and insulting. Meaningless gestures, such as giving a pardon to people who committed no crime, give the wrong message of “establishing justice.” The outcome of justice in Baltimore City is the opposite: thousands of Black Marylanders killed since 2015 and a public school system that finds new and unique ways of providing a national model of academic corruption.
This is an example of critical race theory: using flowery language to make some people feel better about the past and themselves while not solving one real problem facing Black Americans today.
Perhaps the governor should have instead pardoned the Baltimore City Public School System for failing two generations of Black children?
Antonio “Tony” Campbell,
Baltimore
The writer was the 2018 Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Maryland.