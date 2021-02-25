This is why the Interstate Highway System began with the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 that put the federal share of costs at 90 percent of $24.8 billion. President Dwight D. Eisenhower later recalled: “Though I originally preferred a system of self-financing toll highways . . . I grew restless with the quibbling over methods of financing.”
Myles Boylan, Silver Spring
The Feb. 21 editorial “Mr. Hogan’s expansive road vision” unwisely assumed a return to the pre-coronavirus normal; an everyday commute to the workplace. In that scenario, there are never enough lanes and there are too many cars. The lanes fill up, and we widen again.
The pandemic opened up possibilities. We now know that many people can work and meet from home. Yes, there are times when we need to be physically together. But it does not have to be every day.
The last time Interstate 270 was expanded by 1990, the benefit was about seven years. If highway public-private partnerships work at all, it is for a minuscule percentage of highway miles, and only by ensuring enough misery that wealthier people will pay the high rush-hour tolls. How about a plan that would benefit not only I-270 but all highways and roads? We can incentivize employers to allow people to work from home a few days. Retail and other commerce are already heading more heavily to the Internet; how about for our many office jobs? It would be far less expensive and benefit everyone immediately.
Of two possible governmental plans, one of widening highways and encouraging car transit, the other of encouraging family- and environmentally friendly work-at-home 10 to 30 percent of time, the latter is the plan that would work for all highways and everyone.
Mark Pierzchala, Rockville
The writer is a member of the Rockville City Council.