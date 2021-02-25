The Feb. 21 editorial “Mr. Hogan’s expansive road vision” concluded that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) plan for expanding Interstates 270 and 495 “is the best feasible option.” Many informed Maryland citizens oppose the governor’s choice for expansion for sensible financial reasons. The choice of four new lanes is not the result of thorough cost-benefit analysis; it is what Mr. Hogan wanted from the first. The impression of careful choice is an illusion. If traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels, most commuters will not be able to afford the high tolls levied during peak demand periods and congestion on the free lanes will be high again. But if traffic does not return to pre-pandemic levels, the private partner Transurban will not be able to recoup its investment. The true capital cost of this project will be far more than the oft-mentioned $11 billion figure. This number is a back-of-the-envelope calculation based on the cost of the Intercounty Connector, which was built on mostly semirural land. The beneficiaries of expansion include many out-of-state drivers. Without other state or federal partners, the Hogan plan distorts the matching of costs and benefits.