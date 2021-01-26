David Ignatius’s Jan. 20 op-ed, “Biden must root out the domestic insurgency,” went where I hoped: to the light. 

He posited that the new administration should “consider a tactic that’s quite radical in the current political climate — listening to the other side.” He recalled the Greek notion of pride and cautioned that if it interferes with ignoring nearly half the population, things will not end well. We must hear the grievances of those who disagree with us and are now deeply disturbed by an election they think was stolen from them. They are hurting and angry. That, I believe, is just the tip of the iceberg. 

President Biden has emphasized that he is president for all Americans. I suggest he launch a consistent, ongoing national listening tour. But, more than listening, I urge Mr. Biden to hear his countrymen and women — their thoughts and feelings, as difficult as that might be. I urge him to “seek first to understand, then be understood,” as Stephen Covey taught. 

It has never gone well to marginalize others out of a belief that their viewpoints have no merit and therefore are not worthy of discussion. Diversity comes in many forms, not just color, race and religion but also ideas. That is as true of the “terrorist” in our midst as it has been of the terrorist abroad. We need to expand our notion, whether as liberal or conservative, that we alone have a handle on the truth or the only answer. Inclusion is everything going forward.  

Barbara Elisse Najar, Potomac