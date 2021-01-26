President Biden has emphasized that he is president for all Americans. I suggest he launch a consistent, ongoing national listening tour. But, more than listening, I urge Mr. Biden to hear his countrymen and women — their thoughts and feelings, as difficult as that might be. I urge him to “seek first to understand, then be understood,” as Stephen Covey taught.
It has never gone well to marginalize others out of a belief that their viewpoints have no merit and therefore are not worthy of discussion. Diversity comes in many forms, not just color, race and religion but also ideas. That is as true of the “terrorist” in our midst as it has been of the terrorist abroad. We need to expand our notion, whether as liberal or conservative, that we alone have a handle on the truth or the only answer. Inclusion is everything going forward.
Barbara Elisse Najar, Potomac