Privately, when nobody is looking, Mr. Jemal is a thoughtful and generous person. He has helped countless people, one on one, including his company’s employees, his tenants and others, without anyone having to ask and without any public recognition, both in our region and in neglected places such as Buffalo.
Ms. Vargas was right to recall a quote from Mr. Jemal: “I care about buildings that have been abandoned and left alone. And I care about people who’ve been abandoned and left alone. I care very much about this adopted city of mine.” He does all those things. No worries; Mr. Jemal will do the right thing here, too.
Frederick Klein, Washington