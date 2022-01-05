You can admit only vaccinated people to workplaces, restaurants and theaters now, or you can admit overwhelming numbers of unvaccinated people to hospitals later, where they account for the vast majority of serious cases. Choose the latter, and not only do you needlessly multiply deaths and misery, but you also effectively shutter businesses by denying them healthy workers and customers. Mr. Kemp surely understands the choice he’s making; the voters of Georgia need to understand it as well.