I share the hopes and fears Del. Mark H. Levine (D-Alexandria) expressed in his superb Dec. 19 Local Opinions essay, “Please, Virginia Supreme Court, prove me wrong on redistricting,” imploring the Virginia Supreme Court to act as an impartial arbiter in approving Virginia’s new redistricting maps. Throughout the year-long debates on the Virginia constitutional amendment, Mr. Levine argued passionately that, if approved, the amendment would lead to precisely the result we’ve seen — a redistricting commission fatally divided along party lines and surrendering to a Republican-appointed Supreme Court sole authority to establish legislative districts.

Mr. Levine was viewed by many — even by progressive members of his own party — as a kind of Chicken Little, anticipating and fearing the worst. After all, however badly and confusingly crafted the amendment might be, how could a bill that purports to eliminate political gerrymandering be bad for the citizenry? Mr. Levine proved, instead, to be a Cassandra — clearing speaking truths no one wanted to believe. Mr. Levine ended his piece on a hopeful note — suggesting that the Supreme Court conceivably might, in the end, act with integrity instead of partisanship and approve fair districts. I hope he’s right. I notice that he made no prediction, though. I’m glad he didn’t. I feared that it would be just another unpleasant truth no one wants to hear.

John Seymour, Arlington