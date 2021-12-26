Mr. Levine was viewed by many — even by progressive members of his own party — as a kind of Chicken Little, anticipating and fearing the worst. After all, however badly and confusingly crafted the amendment might be, how could a bill that purports to eliminate political gerrymandering be bad for the citizenry? Mr. Levine proved, instead, to be a Cassandra — clearing speaking truths no one wanted to believe. Mr. Levine ended his piece on a hopeful note — suggesting that the Supreme Court conceivably might, in the end, act with integrity instead of partisanship and approve fair districts. I hope he’s right. I notice that he made no prediction, though. I’m glad he didn’t. I feared that it would be just another unpleasant truth no one wants to hear.