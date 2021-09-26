I take issue with Richard Vatz’s Sept. 19 Local Opinions essay, “Lee Boyd Malvo should not be released from prison.” Mr. Malvo was a victim as well. John Allen Muhammad was a  bitter, angry, spiteful, unremorseful man up to the day of his execution. Mr. Malvo, on the other hand, was a fatherless boy at 14 when he met Muhammad, and had an itinerant life with his indifferent mother, who beat him.

Mr. Malvo is apparently very remorseful. He spends his days in Virginia’s Red Onion State Prison doing yoga, meditating and honing his artistic skills.

Mr. Malvo spent time in Antigua with Muhammad and his three biological children, whom he stole from their mother. The mother spent 18 anguished months not  knowing where her children were. If that is not evil, nothing is.

Mr. Malvo was no doubt terrified at some point he, too, could be eliminated. He deserves a chance to heal. At the very least, he is a grown man now. He has the potential to get counseling, learn a trade and be a contributing member of society.

Chris Kenderdine, Manassas