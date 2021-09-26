Mr. Malvo is apparently very remorseful. He spends his days in Virginia’s Red Onion State Prison doing yoga, meditating and honing his artistic skills.
Mr. Malvo spent time in Antigua with Muhammad and his three biological children, whom he stole from their mother. The mother spent 18 anguished months not knowing where her children were. If that is not evil, nothing is.
Mr. Malvo was no doubt terrified at some point he, too, could be eliminated. He deserves a chance to heal. At the very least, he is a grown man now. He has the potential to get counseling, learn a trade and be a contributing member of society.
Chris Kenderdine, Manassas