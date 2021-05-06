Obviously, immediately following the passage of statehood for D.C., there would be widespread bipartisan support to repeal the 23rd Amendment, since the reduced size of the federal district to encompass merely the federal enclave around core institutional buildings and infrastructure would not merit the granting to it of additional electoral college votes.
For the sake of our democracy, and the correction of the ongoing injustice of disenfranchisement of our citizens, as an unrepresented citizen living in D.C., I implore Mr. Manchin to correct course and support this statehood process accordingly. I likewise encourage The Post to remind its readers (including those in the Senate) that past practice is clear on the point of statehood requiring only a simple majority.
Brian Griffey, Washington
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) is wrong. D.C. statehood does not require a constitutional amendment. Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution establishes that the Congress shall exercise authority over the seat of government in an area not exceeding 10 square miles. That is essentially all it says about the federal capital district.
Article IV, Section 3 leaves in the hands of Congress the authority to determine how to bring a new state into the Union. A majority of states began as U.S. territories.
Congress created the District of Columbia in 1790 as a political decision to situate the nation’s capital in neither the North nor the South of the new country. The boundaries did not reflect any definite concept of what would be the seat of the federal government. Indeed, in 1846, part of the District was ceded back to Virginia as it seemed to have no clear purpose as part of the nation’s capital.
It is therefore possible for Congress — with the approval of the president — to change the border of the seat of government to simply include the grounds around the White House and the Capitol and the Supreme Court building. The remaining area of the District would then become only a U.S. territory. As such, Congress could then bring it into the union as the 51st state.
Gerard M. Gallucci, Washington