The Dec. 14 front-page article regarding the failure of Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) to report all of his earnings in his blind trust, “Manchin’s conflicting reports on coal money,” revealed that he benefits tremendously from the coal industry. Has he blocked climate change regulation for his own financial largesse? As if this weren’t disturbing enough, I was reminded later in the article that “members of Congress are not required to divest their assets to avoid a potential industry conflict.”