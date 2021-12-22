If West Virginia voters’ support for coal miners compels Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) to scuttle environmental legislation aimed at phasing out coal, why not simply pay coal miners not to mine coal? Decades ago, when we wanted to save the family farm from overproduction and preserve capacity for when it might be needed, we paid farmers not to plant wheat. If not mining coal is now a social good, then society should pay for it. Last year, we had 43,000 coal miners, earning median salaries of about $54,000 per year. For $2.3 billion, we could pay each of them that amount not to mine coal, phased in as they dropped out of that workforce, until they started earning more elsewhere or became eligible for Social Security. For an additional couple billion, we could supplement the earnings of the some 50,000 miners who have lost coal jobs since the last peak in 2011 to that same level. Call it $5.5 billion a year, or $55 billion over 10 years, to ransom the $550 billion worth of energy and climate programs in President Biden’s Build Back Better bill.