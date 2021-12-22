Former senator Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.) must be turning over in his grave. He did so much for the people of West Virginia. Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), it seems, is more interested in his coal business and pleasing Republicans. President Biden’s bill is exactly what is needed in West Virginia, one of the poorest states in the nation.
The Republicans who “quickly delighted in the news” should go to West Virginia to see the people to whom they are denying much-needed help. In October (National Dental Hygiene Month), many dentists and staff give free dental care in parts of West Virginia, and people line up the night before for treatment. Many people have no health insurance, work in jobs without benefits, etc.
The Build Back Better Act would help so many people better their lives.
Marie Snowden, Middletown
Sen. Joe Manchin III’s (D-W.Va.) pageant of fiscal virtue signaling offers thin cover for an increasingly obvious political philosophy that is neither Republican nor Democratic, but old and tired. The school of thought that contends poor people and minorities require oversight lest they run amok while wealthy people and corporations require representation has been with us from the time of our founding. Mr. Manchin is simply an example of how such presumptive entitlement continues to infest our politics regardless of political affiliation.
Much is being made of the apparent fecklessness of his negotiations of the Build Back Better Act. The more telling, if less politically salacious, story is in his willingness to hide behind a claim of fiscal responsibility in public but speak the quiet part out loud to colleagues. His “concern” that beneficiaries of the child tax credit will use financial stability as a foundation for chemical addiction rather than economic recovery belies a deeply cynical and paternalistic philosophy of false benevolence that should be retired from our politics altogether. Similarly, his assumption that his constituents would use paid leave to go deer-hunting is deeply insulting to them and a clear indication he feels entitled to make choices for others based on his prejudices, rather than respecting their freedom to make choices for themselves based on their experiences or circumstances.
This brand of conceit has hindered our potential economically, socially and politically for too long. It’s entirely appropriate that Mr. Manchin is being publicly admonished for his disingenuousness. It is inappropriate, however, that he uses his vote to punish millions of people for his own discomfort with that truth.
Elizabeth Palmer, Wiscasset, Maine
If West Virginia voters’ support for coal miners compels Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) to scuttle environmental legislation aimed at phasing out coal, why not simply pay coal miners not to mine coal? Decades ago, when we wanted to save the family farm from overproduction and preserve capacity for when it might be needed, we paid farmers not to plant wheat. If not mining coal is now a social good, then society should pay for it. Last year, we had 43,000 coal miners, earning median salaries of about $54,000 per year. For $2.3 billion, we could pay each of them that amount not to mine coal, phased in as they dropped out of that workforce, until they started earning more elsewhere or became eligible for Social Security. For an additional couple billion, we could supplement the earnings of the some 50,000 miners who have lost coal jobs since the last peak in 2011 to that same level. Call it $5.5 billion a year, or $55 billion over 10 years, to ransom the $550 billion worth of energy and climate programs in President Biden’s Build Back Better bill.
The numbers are only ballpark and pricey, to be sure. But a small price to pay to build critical constituencies for climate legislation.
Vincent J. Canzoneri, Newton, Mass.