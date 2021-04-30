After participating in the Mount Vernon District Democratic Committee straw poll and watching the first gubernatorial debate, I’m certain I was right on both counts. Mr. McAuliffe had to be reprimanded in the debate for behaving as if the rules didn’t apply to him. That the editorial board ignored this behavior and what his candidacy symbolizes and endorsed a front-runner when under no obligation to do so suggests that it hasn’t been reading The Post’s own coverage on issues of race, gender and representation.
Yes, Mr. McAuliffe was a capable governor with considerable progressive achievements. Now he should be using his skills and influence to support other candidates rather than pursuing a second term for himself.
Brian K. Pagels, Alexandria