The April 27 editorial “A proven commodity,” endorsing former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe for the Democratic nomination for Virginia governor, was unsurprising and still immensely disappointing. When he formally announced his candidacy after three Black Democratic candidates, including two well-qualified Black women, had long since entered the race, I assumed that either his ego had convinced him he was clearly superior to the other candidates or he was oblivious to the optics and reality of what his candidacy represented in the context of 2020. 

After participating in the Mount Vernon District Democratic Committee straw poll and watching the first gubernatorial debate, I’m certain I was right on both counts. Mr. McAuliffe had to be reprimanded in the debate for behaving as if the rules didn’t apply to him. That the editorial board ignored this behavior and what his candidacy symbolizes and endorsed a front-runner when under no obligation to do so suggests that it hasn’t been reading The Post’s own coverage on issues of race, gender and representation.

Yes, Mr. McAuliffe was a capable governor with considerable progressive achievements. Now he should be using his skills and influence to support other candidates rather than pursuing a second term for himself. 

Brian K. Pagels, Alexandria