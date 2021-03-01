Mr. Trump’s incendiary language routinely spurred politically abhorrent behavior. Consider how he demonized immigrants to justify a “zero tolerance” policy to separate thousands of migrant children from their parents as a penalty for seeking asylum. While few Republicans opposed it, the doctrine was cited as among the “gravest domestic human rights violations” by the Trump administration. In pausing the program, a California judge wrote that it “tears at the sacred bond between parent and child” in response to “a chaotic circumstance of the government’s own making” that ignores the “measured and ordered governance . . . central to the concept of due process enshrined in our Constitution.”
Historians no doubt will reflect upon this moment when Republicans failed to indict Mr. Trump for his brutal power grab and the GOP leadership refused to act as guardians of our democracy.
Dale Pappas, Bethesda