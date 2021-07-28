Moses was the key person to make the Mississippi Summer Project, i.e., Freedom Summer, happen in 1964, which led directly to the passage of the Voting Rights Act a year later. He was also a leading figure in the growing opposition to the Vietnam War. In Moses’s later years, the Algebra Project had remarkable success teaching inner-city and poor, rural Black students math.
Moses combined moral and physical courage with philosophical depth. He showed that organizing on the local level can make a difference. The best way we can honor Moses is to try to emulate his exemplary life.
William Heath, Frederick