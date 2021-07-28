Regarding the July 26 front-page obituary for Bob Moses, “Civil rights leader fought for equality through math”:

Civil rights activists of the 1960s held Moses in awe. He was the legendary figure who led the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee into Mississippi to begin a voting rights drive, where Herbert Lee was the first of too many to die in that just cause. 

Moses was the key person to make the Mississippi Summer Project, i.e., Freedom Summer, happen in 1964, which led directly to the passage of the Voting Rights Act a year later. He was also a leading figure in the growing opposition to the Vietnam War. In Moses’s later years, the Algebra Project had remarkable success teaching inner-city and poor, rural Black students math.

 Moses combined moral and physical courage with philosophical depth. He showed that organizing on the local level can make a difference. The best way we can honor Moses is to try to emulate his exemplary life.

William Heath, Frederick