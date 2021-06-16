In Tom Perriello’s June 13 Outlook essay, “I know what Joe Manchin III is up against,” some statements are equivocal.

Former congressman Mr. Perriello (D-Va.) wrote that he “cast one of the deciding votes to pass the Affordable Care Act,” which “cost me my seat.” He was among the last Democrats to commit to voting for the Affordable Care Act (ACA). He had been elected in the “blue wave” of President Barack Obama’s first term to represent a Republican-leaning (not “deep red,” as he characterized it) congressional district. He might or might not have been reelected regardless of how he voted on the ACA. Mr. Perriello wrote that he learned a lesson of “no regrets” from this vote. He has, however, expressed regret for his vote for an unsuccessful amendment to the ACA that would have restricted health insurance coverage for abortion.

According to Mr. Perriello, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) “is justifiably frustrated with colleagues focused more on avoiding a primary than doing what’s right.” In response to the failed Senate vote to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Mr. Manchin stated, “My Republican colleagues and friends let political fear prevent them from doing what they know in their hearts to be right.”

Regarding the For the People Act, the focal legislation of Mr. Perriello’s commentary, Mr. Manchin has articulated a position quite different from Mr. Perriello’s: “Partisan policymaking won’t instill confidence in our democracy — it will destroy it.”

Kerry E. Bolger, Arlington