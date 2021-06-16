According to Mr. Perriello, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) “is justifiably frustrated with colleagues focused more on avoiding a primary than doing what’s right.” In response to the failed Senate vote to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Mr. Manchin stated, “My Republican colleagues and friends let political fear prevent them from doing what they know in their hearts to be right.”
Regarding the For the People Act, the focal legislation of Mr. Perriello’s commentary, Mr. Manchin has articulated a position quite different from Mr. Perriello’s: “Partisan policymaking won’t instill confidence in our democracy — it will destroy it.”
Kerry E. Bolger, Arlington